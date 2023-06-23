WATCH: LSU's Tre' Morgan talks his late-game heroics, Tommy White's walk-off home run against Wake Forest

Watch as Tre' Morgan talks about the play he made to keep the Tigers' season alive against Wake Forest and what he was thinking when Tommy White hit the game-winner in extra innings.

See the interview below.

