Jay Johnson: Cooper Moore out for remainder of season

BATON ROUGE - LSU will be missing their Saturday starter for the rest of the season. LSU head coach Jay Johnson announced on his radio show that junior pitcher Cooper Moore will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to the arm injury Moore sustained in game two of the Oklahoma series. Moore will undergo surgery.

Moore hasn't pitched since the series against Oklahoma back on March 20.

Johnson went on to add that Moore will be able to get a medical redshirt and that he plans to return to LSU next season.

With his season now done, Moore finished his year 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 32 innings pitched. He struck out 39 batters in that span.

The Tigers have struggled on Saturdays, Moore's typical day in the rotation, since Moore got hurt. LSU is 1-3 on Saturdays since then.