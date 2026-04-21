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Tigers to finish year without home run leader as Jake Brown undergoes surgery to fix broken bone in hand
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will finish the year without their home run leader.
Outfielder Jake Brown will undergo surgery to fix a broken bone in his hand, ending his season.
With his season over, Brown finishes 2026 leading LSU with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. He also led the team in OPS.
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With Brown eligible for the MLB Draft, he had likely played his final game at LSU. Hunt Palmer and Matt Moscona of louisianasports.net broke the news on social media.
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