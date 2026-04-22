BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials received the call around 9:20 p.m.; the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to BRPD officials at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.