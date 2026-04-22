65°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Officials received the call around 9:20 p.m.; the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to BRPD officials at the scene.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Leaning, rotting tree on city property alarms Baton...
-
Parents say daughter's death was dismissed until they found a key detail...
-
TUESDAY HEALTH REPORT: Lyme disease vaccine nears approval as tick-borne illness cases...
-
Southern University Ag Center workshop shows how to grow food sustainably
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin shares Tigers' progress as team continues 5th...
-
Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
-
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
-
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class