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BRPD: One person injured following drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane

1 hour 52 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 10:10 PM April 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials received the call around 9:20 p.m.; the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to BRPD officials at the scene.

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