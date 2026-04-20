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Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
MIAMI BEACH — A baseball field at Flamingo Park in Miami will be named after Stanley "Skip" Bertman during a dedication ceremony on April 23.
Bertman is a Miami Beach Senior High School graduate who returned to his hometown in 1962 to teach and lead the school's baseball program. Under his leadership, the team won a state championship and finished as runner-up twice.
He received three Florida Coach of the Year honors. Bertman also shaped youth sports through the Miami Beach Parks & Recreation Department. He also played a key role in the University of Miami's 1982 national championship title.
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Bertman was hired to be the LSU baseball coach in 1984. During his tenure, he saw the Tigers to 16 NCAA tournaments, 11 College World Series appearances, seven SEC championship appearances and five national championships titles in the 18 seasons he headed the team.
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