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DOJ: Shreveport man arrested for possessing gun used to kill 8 children, lying to federal agents
SHREVEPORT - Federal officials arrested a man who they say illegally possessed the firearm used by a gunman to kill eight children in Shreveport on Sunday.
Charles Ford, 56, from Shreveport, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents.
The U.S. Department of Justice said following the mass shooting where Shamar Elkins killed seven of his children and another child, Shreveport police began investigating a firearms trace on the rifle. The original purchaser said they sold it to Ford.
Ford initially lied to ATF agents about possessing the firearm, saying he never did, officials said. Ford later admitted to having the firearm, saying he kept it under his seat before saying he believed Elkins took possession of the gun.
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Ford faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the felon-in-possession charge and up to five years in federal prison for the false statement charge.
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