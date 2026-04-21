Latest Weather Blog
DOJ: Shreveport man arrested for possessing gun used to kill 8 children, lying to federal agents
SHREVEPORT - Federal officials arrested a man who they say illegally possessed the firearm used by a gunman to kill eight children in Shreveport on Sunday.
Charles Ford, 56, from Shreveport, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents.
The U.S. Department of Justice said following the mass shooting where Shamar Elkins killed seven of his children and another child, Shreveport police began investigating a firearms trace on the rifle. The original purchaser said they sold it to Ford.
Ford initially lied to ATF agents about possessing the firearm, saying he never did, officials said. Ford later admitted to having the firearm, saying he kept it under his seat before saying he believed Elkins took possession of the gun.
Trending News
Ford faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the felon-in-possession charge and up to five years in federal prison for the false statement charge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner's office IDs 19-year-old killed in shooting along North 35th Street
-
Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO and hand reins over...
-
EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit
-
Gonzales City Council debates over procedures following chief of staff's crash in...
-
Woman who killed neighbor in 2024 pleads guilty to manslaughter
Sports Video
-
Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
-
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
-
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
-
Jay Johnson: Cooper Moore out for remainder of season
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship