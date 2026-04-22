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Sunday Journal: Dancing for Big Buddy 2026

2 hours 42 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 6:30 AM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own as one of the star dancers!

April Davis, one of WBRZ's 2une In anchors, is participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship.

April's co-anchor, John Pastorek, sat down with some of the organizers behind Dancing for Big Buddy during this week's Sunday Journal to discuss how the proceeds from the event go to supporting youth mentorship in the Capital region.

Voting is open now, and each vote costs $20. The Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening on April 25 at the PMAC. It kicks off at 6 p.m.

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Click here to learn more and to vote for April!

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