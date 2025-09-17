WATCH: LSU Interim President Matt Lee issues State of the University Address

BATON ROUGE — LSU Interim President Matt Lee hosted a State of the University Address on Wednesday, giving updates on recent achievements across the university's campuses.

Lee's address gave a "comprehensive update on LSU's performance and progress."

Lee highlighted achievements across all eight of LSU's campuses and outlined "the priorities shaping the university's future."

Watch the address here: