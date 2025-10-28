72°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first time since Brian Kelly's firing
BATON ROUGE - LSU Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson spoke to media for the first time since Brian Kelly's dismissal and Wilson's subsequent promotion.
Wilson has been on staff since Kelly took over in 2021, and was also previously with the Tigers from 2010-2015 under Les Miles.
Watch here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker
-
DOTD doing nightly maintenance on I-10 East near Siegen Lane
-
Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
-
LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out...
Sports Video
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...