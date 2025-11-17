78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU, interim head coach Frank Wilson prepares for final home game of tumultuous 2025 season

2 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 11:57 AM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson won his first game leading the Tigers over the weekend, beating Arkansas in a morning kickoff in Death Valley. 

The 6-4 Tigers have two more games in the regular season — Western Kentucky at home and Oklahoma on the road. 

Wilson spoke to the media about LSU's last home game and entering the final stretch of the season on Monday, ahead of Saturday's 6:45 p.m. kickoff against Western Kentucky on the SEC Network.

Watch the full news conference here: 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days