WATCH: LSU, interim head coach Frank Wilson prepares for final home game of tumultuous 2025 season

BATON ROUGE — LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson won his first game leading the Tigers over the weekend, beating Arkansas in a morning kickoff in Death Valley.

The 6-4 Tigers have two more games in the regular season — Western Kentucky at home and Oklahoma on the road.

Wilson spoke to the media about LSU's last home game and entering the final stretch of the season on Monday, ahead of Saturday's 6:45 p.m. kickoff against Western Kentucky on the SEC Network.

Watch the full news conference here: