WATCH: LSU gymnastics prepares for tough meet in OKC

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger gymnastics team is testing itself early in their season as they head to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to face three of the top six teams in the national rankings.

Jay Clark joined WBRZ for an exclusive interview previewing the match-up that will be seen on WBRZ-TV on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m..

Watch the exclusive interview on WBRZ+ here.

The twenty minute broadcast can be seen most of Friday night on WBRZ Plus and again on Saturday morning starting at 9:30 a.m..

LSU won the programs first national title last season behind some tremendous efforts from star gymnasts but this year they're starting anew with some of those same athletes but also some new freshmen who are already making an impact.

In their opening meet against Iowa State, the Tigers earned the second highest score in the country with a 197.300.

LSU will face No. 1 Oklahoma, who opened with a 197.550 along with No. 4 Utah and No. 6 California.

Senior Aleah Finnegan and freshman Kailin Chio led the Tigers to victory in the all-around on Friday. Finnegan made her first all-around appearance since March 15th, 2024 and posted a 39.725 on the night, which was the highest all-around score by an LSU Gymnast on an opening night.