EBR Superintendent considers task force to address dancing at graduations

BATON ROUGE - A conversation about student dancing at graduation ceremonies is gaining attention, just one week after McKinley High School's graduation was cut short over the issue.

Videos showing high school students in Baton Rouge dancing across the stage at graduation have gone viral, racking up millions of views on social media.

At McKinley High School's graduation, school officials ended the ceremony early after several students started dancing with their diplomas.

Some Baton Rouge residents, like Trey Raef, say the principal's actions were justified, arguing that this type of dancing can take away from the ceremony and become disruptive.

"I get it. The kids want to have fun. But maybe they can have a dance for them after. I think they get too wild," Raef said.

Others took a different view, saying these kinds of celebrations are part of Baton Rouge culture.

"If I were graduating tomorrow, I would be in one of those videos too, dancing like everybody else," Aaron Goings said.

Timothy Morgan said he did not graduate from high school, so he is proud to see their excitement about the accomplishment.

"For me, it's an awesome thing because I didn't graduate. For them to walk across and be excited about it, that's awesome to me." Morgan said.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Lamont Cole announced on WBRZ's 2une In Morning Show that he wants to create a task force to study the issue and find a balance between the two points of view.

"I think the first thing we're going to do as a district is convene conversations with community members on both sides," Cole said.

Baton Rouge resident Carlette Powell said the district should consider building a celebration into the program itself, giving students time to dance after officials hand out diplomas. This would be similar to the

"They are able to turn their tassels, and then we do allow them to do their stroll. I think if it's put in the process, it can be done," Powell said.

Superintendent Cole hopes to bring people together and resolve the issue before next year's graduations.