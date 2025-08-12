WATCH: LSU football players preview 2025 season as Fall Camp ramps up

BATON ROUGE - A few of LSU's top players took some time after Fall Camp practice on Tuesday to discuss ongoing preparations for the 2025 season.

Defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, wide receiver Barion Brown, tight end Trey'Dez Green and cornerback Ashton Stamps discussed their growth throughout camp and what to expect from the Tigers this season.

No. 9 LSU will open the season on the road against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on August 30 at 6:30pm on WBRZ.