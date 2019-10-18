WATCH! Local kid ready for duty as Captain America in stoic viral pose

SAN DIEGO – A local family stationed in southern California for Marine duty shared their son’s superhero pose in a Snapchat hit that may go viral.

Laura and David Noble are from St. Amant and New Orleans and live in San Diego where David Noble is a captain in the Marines. Their son is Cannon.

Laura said when she and Cannon were shopping recently he saw the Captain America shield and mask and “needed” it immediately. Dad David is known ‘round the house as “Captain America” because of his rank in the Marine Corps. and David wanted to be just like his dad – the superhero!

When Cannon and his mom got home, Laura put on music and the movie soundtrack played. She said immediately, Cannon grabbed the costume and assumed the pose.

Anytime she plays the tune, Cannon runs to get the mask and shield and prepares to fight the bad guys.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz