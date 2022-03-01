WATCH: Livingston deputies attacked by 'pet feral squirrel' after arresting owner

You might think you had a rough day at work, but things got straight-up nuts for a pair of sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop in Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office shared video Monday night of the officers' wild encounter. According to the department, deputies had just wrapped up a traffic stop where they arrested a truck driver.

But things didn't end there. As they searched the vehicle, the driver's pet leapt at one of the deputies.

What kind of animal ambushed the lawmen? Well, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office described it as a "pet feral squirrel."

After the rodent latched onto one of the deputies, the front-mounted camera on one of their vehicles captured the pair wrestling with their tiny attacker.

Eventually, the two were able to corral the rogue animal back into its cage without anyone, including the squirrel, getting hurt.