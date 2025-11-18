83°
WATCH: Law enforcement escorts Deputy Joshua Dunaway to funeral home after fatal crash
GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputy Josh Dunaway, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14, was escorted to a Gonzales funeral home on Tuesday.
The Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office escorted the 40-year-old deputy's body from Jefferson Parish to Ourson Funeral Home around 11:50 a.m.
Members of the community lined the streets to pay their respects to Dunaway.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Watch the procession here:
