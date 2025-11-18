WATCH: Law enforcement escorts Deputy Joshua Dunaway to funeral home after fatal crash

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputy Josh Dunaway, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14, was escorted to a Gonzales funeral home on Tuesday.

The Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office escorted the 40-year-old deputy's body from Jefferson Parish to Ourson Funeral Home around 11:50 a.m.

Members of the community lined the streets to pay their respects to Dunaway.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

