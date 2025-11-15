Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Joshua Dunaway after motorcycle crash
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Joshua Dunaway, 40, after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.
Louisiana State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on LA 44 in Ascension Parish shortly after 9 p.m., where, according to the investigation, Dunaway was traveling north on his 2024 Suzuki motorcycle before striking the rear of a 2024 GMC Sierra that had just turned right from Lee Drive onto LA 44.
Dunaway was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining serious injuries, according to state police.
"Joshua was more than a coworker to many of us, he was a friend, a teammate, and a loving father who cared deeply for his family. His loss is felt across our entire agency," the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
"We ask that you keep Joshua’s family, friends, and his APSO family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
The crash is still under investigation, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will share funeral arrangements once they are finalized.
