WATCH: Huge water spout forms off Destin beach

By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers got an unsettling view of the Gulf of Mexico as a large water spout formed near the Florida coast Tuesday. 

A witness took video of the tornado outside Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort in Destin, showing just how big the formation was. WFLA-TV reports the water spout spawned from a strong thunderstorm near the panhandle. 

The water spout reportedly traveled east for about 20 minutes before dissipating. It never made landfall, according to witnesses.  

