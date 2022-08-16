95°
WATCH: Huge water spout forms off Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers got an unsettling view of the Gulf of Mexico as a large water spout formed near the Florida coast Tuesday.
A witness took video of the tornado outside Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort in Destin, showing just how big the formation was. WFLA-TV reports the water spout spawned from a strong thunderstorm near the panhandle.
Remarkable scene at Destin early this morning… Video from @boo_freeman (IG) pic.twitter.com/NRkXMAKaeF— James Spann (@spann) August 16, 2022
The water spout reportedly traveled east for about 20 minutes before dissipating. It never made landfall, according to witnesses.
