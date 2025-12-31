INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD officer on leave, arrested, after groping at convenience store caught on tape

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Police Department officer has been arrested and accused of misdemeanor sexual battery after appearing to grope a gas station employee in an incident captured on video, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned.

Stefan Jones was arrested Tuesday and also placed on leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

In a video obtained by the Investigative Unit, Jones appears to drag his left hand along the buttocks of a B-Quik convenience store employee earlier this month.

Jones has been with BRPD for six years and has been investigated for his actions at least four times previously. According to his personnel record:

-In 2019, he was suspended after pulling his Taser at Tigerland to disperse a crowd after bars closed.

-In 2021, he admitted to falsifying military orders in an effort to take time off while Hurricane Ida approached and was suspended.

-In 2022, he damaged an air-conditioning unit at a body shop and drove off.

-Earlier this year, he hit someone on a bicycle.