Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted by the Storm
SEATTLE — LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has officially landed in Washington after being drafted by the WNBA's Seattle Storm.
In a video posted Wednesday night by the Storm, Johnson, wearing a retro Seattle SuperSonics jersey as she disembarked her plane at the airport in Seattle, was greeted by a swarm of cheering fans.
"Go Storm! Let's go," Johnson greeted the fans in the video.
She called the experience "the most beautiful welcome ever."
This was the most beautiful welcome ever thank you Seattle ???? https://t.co/YkR3HbVO6U— Flaujae 4?? (@Flaujae) April 16, 2026
Trending News
On Monday, Johnson was drafted as the eighth overall pick of the WNBA Draft after spending four years on the court at LSU under the leadership of Kim Mulkey. Johnson is the 25th LSU player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the seventh since Mulkey took over the Lady Tigers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego...
-
Man arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Baton Rouge last...
-
LPSO: Amazon driver who allegedly fired shots at person arrested in Mississippi
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
Good 2 Eat: Louisiana Eggs Benedict
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball