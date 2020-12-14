47°
WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccinations in La. take place Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans

1 hour 19 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, December 14 2020 Dec 14, 2020 December 14, 2020 1:01 PM December 14, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning marked the very first administrations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana, which took place at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.

Ochsner provided the public with a livestream viewing of the procedures.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand to observe the administration of the state's first COVID vaccinations. 

Officials say just a portion of the shipment arrived in New Orleans Monday morning. The remainder is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Ochsner says vaccinations in Baton Rouge will begin on Tuesday.

For more information on Ochsner's COVID vaccinations, please visit: https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs

