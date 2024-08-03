81°
WATCH: Firefighters jump into storm drain to rescue ducklings
SLIDELL - A group of firefighters had to get their hands dirty Wednesday morning in order to reunite twelve ducklings with their mother.
Three firefighters responded to a Winn Dixie in Slidell after they received word that duck was aimlessly wandering the parking lot after her ducklings fell into a storm drain. It wasn't long before the men removed a grate and dropped a ladder to help them access the drain.
The firefighters spent a good chunk of their morning traversing the drains and gathering the tiny waterfowls. Eventually, all 12 were captured and reunited with their anxious mother.
The St. Tammany Fire District posted a video of the rescue and subsequent reunion to its Facebook page.
