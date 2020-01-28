WATCH: Drew Brees wows crowd on National Geographic game show

Image via National Geographic

On Monday night's episode of National Geographic's Brain Games, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees showed off the skills that make him a future hall-of-famer.

The game show, which aims to explore how everyday super-humans have hacked their brains, challenged Brees with a series of mental tests. The host of the show, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, says their guests are superior in perception, decision making, and spatial awareness.

The games included cognitive flexibility tests, evaluating Brees' precision and mental capacity to quickly analyze his available options.

"You have to really order the chaos that is going on around you, right?" Brees said when explaining the mindset of a high-level quarterback. "There's all kinds of craziness, you've got free rushers, you've got things that are breaking down. At the end of the day, how can you make quick decisions that are very good decisions, that avoid mistakes and keep you moving the ball down the field to go score points."

You can see some highlights from the episode below.