WATCH: Dramatic video captures home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman

PHILADELPHIA- Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman forced a man into his home.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, an armed suspect wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform approached a man who was putting an infant into a car around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Footage shows the suspect suddenly pulling out a gun and forcing the victim into his home.

Police say $5,000, an iPhone 7, and the victim's house and car keys were taken from the home.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the infant was not harmed.

The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (215) 686-3353.