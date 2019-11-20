WATCH Dan Borne reflects on 30 LSU seasons

BATON ROUGE - For thirty years the voice of Dan Borne has echoed through Tiger Stadium on game night.

In a special report Friday on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00, Borne discussed his tenure and his proudest moments in the stadium.

"In Tiger Stadium, there is no money issue, no race issue.. There is no political issue," he said reflecting on the first game after powerful hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed Louisiana in 2005. "Everybody was just pulling for the Tigers."

Borne said, as always, he is looking forward to this season. The season begins Saturday against McNeese.

