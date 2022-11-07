85°
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks LSU's big win over Bama, looks ahead to Arkansas

1 hour 13 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly held a press conference Monday after a huge win against LSU rival Alabama. The Tigers' next game is away against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Watch the news conference here at noon.

