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67-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in St. Francisville crash
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 67-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash along a St. Francisville highway Sunday.
State Police said Bruce Bellingham of Jackson, Louisiana, was riding along La. Highway 965 near La. Highway 966, when his bike went off the road while he was going around a curve.
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Troopers said Bellingham was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected, but the crash is still under investigation.
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