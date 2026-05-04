TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:55a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Winbourne Ave at Plank Rd

6:05a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stop and go traffic back to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A; CLEARED

5:35a: Accident. Left lane blocked in LSU on I 10 WB before Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B, stop and go traffic back to College Dr/Exit 158; CLEARED