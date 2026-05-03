Hundreds gather for fundraiser benefitting family of Ponchatoula woman killed in car crash

LIVINGSTON - In Livingston Parish, hundreds made their way to Crazy Dave's Daiquiris on Frost Road on Sunday to raise money for a family dealing with a tragic loss.

Last week, 24-year-old Elizabeth Woodruff of Ponchatoula died in a car crash. Sunday, her family was at the benefit hosted at the daiquiri shop.

Hollie Thompson, a friend of the Woodruff family, spoke for the family, saying they are grateful for all the support they've received through a very emotional time.

"We're still kind of in shock, but we're going to get through this. Liz was an amazing person who had a bright personality and always had everybody smiling and laughing," Thompson said.

At the benefit, money was raised from a pool tournament, jambalaya plates and a silent auction.

"The proceeds from today are going to help Parker Jo Woodruff, Elizabeth's daughter. Hopefully, we'll have enough for her for her future," Michelle McMichael, who was helping run the pool tournament, told WBRZ.

The funds will also be used to pay funeral expenses. WBRZ also learned about how Woodruff's daughter is doing.

"Parker is with Liz's twin sister, Maddie, and Justin, and she will always be surrounded by family," Thompson said.

The event brought people in from all around the area, whether it was Woodruff's friends or family, or people meeting them for the first time.

One woman, Sheila Cooper, told WBRZ that she had to be here to show her support, having experienced tragedy before.

"I lost a child, so I think this is just wonderful that they have all these people out here to support her," Cooper said.

Several bars in the area even came to help with the benefit. One of those bars, Tipsy Tiger Daiquiris in Walker, postponed its pool tournament that was scheduled for Sunday to show their support.

"Liz was a regular at Tipsy's. She always loved coming to play the pool tournaments, and at the bar, we do tournaments a lot. We decided to take a break from pool tournaments and wanted to come out and support Liz and all her family," Jade Glissman with Tipsy Tiger said.

Thompson told WBRZ that the Woodruffs say that people should always love their kids every day and never take them for granted.

"My message is my heart goes out to y'all. It's going to be long and hard, and I'm here for you," Thompson told the family.