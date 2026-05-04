Baton Rouge nonprofits work to clear up confusion for voters

BATON ROUGE - Nonprofits and voter rights groups across Baton Rouge are working to clear up confusion ahead of the May 16 election.

Angele Delarge with Black Voters Mater said many residents believe the entire election was called off. The group is working to make sure people know only the U.S. House races were postponed, not the full election.

“When we walk up to people and talk to people they're confused. They're like, ‘I thought the election was canceled.’ We want the community to know that we still have an election," Delarge said.

The confusion stems from Gov. Jeff Landry postponing the U.S. House races after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Louisiana's congressional map unconstitutional.

Community organizations held a voter festival in Baton Rouge aimed at educating people about what will be on the ballot. Noel Ndjie said it was important for the Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants to host the event since voting impacts everyone.

"We live in a world where nothing is certain. Nothing is sure right now. Every day you see new information, so it's very important we keep our communities informed," Ndjie said.

Groups are also going door to door across the city.

"We're canvassing neighborhoods. We're talking to people. We're going to churches," DeLarge said.

Pat Friedrich of Indivisible Baton Rouge said volunteers are covering as much ground as possible.

"We are everywhere as much as we can be. Make sure they know that they can vote, that their votes are still going to count. We go through the ballot and what your ballot will look like," Friedrich said. "It's important for everybody to cast their votes. It's not the politician's job to choose the voters. It's the voter's job to choose the politicians."

Activists are also reminding residents to check their voter registration status online before heading to the polls.