Latest Weather Blog
Missing child advisory issued for two Catahoula Parish children missing since Sunday night
SICILY ISLAND — Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child advisory for two children in Catahoula Parish.
The notice was issued on Monday morning on behalf of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office after 7-year-old Autumn Carlisle and 15-year-old Chyain Carlisle were discovered missing from their Gasline Road in Sicily Island on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.
LSP received a request to issue an advisory at 3 a.m. on Monday.
Autumn is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4’5”; her weight and clothing description are unknown. Chyain is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’8” and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown, LSP added.
The two are believed to be traveling in a 2014 black Nissan Altima bearing Texas license plate XHR1686.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the children is asked to call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 744-5411.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
US denies Iran struck a military vessel during new effort to reopen...
-
State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
-
Kids and adults participate in First Free Sunday events in downtown Baton...
-
67-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in St. Francisville crash
-
Hundreds gather for fundraiser benefitting family of Ponchatoula woman killed in car...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...