WATCH: Brazen carjacking attempt caught on Tesla camera in New Orleans

49 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 1:26 PM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Two teenagers were arrested after they were seen on video trying to steal a Tesla at gunpoint. 

The attempted carjacking, which unfolded in New Orleans' Mid-City area on Tuesday, was caught on the vehicle's multiple exterior cameras.

In the video obtained by WWLTV, a vehicle can be seen veering in front of the Tesla and forcing it to come to a stop. The two would-be thieves were then seen getting out of the car armed with handguns.

The pair fired a single shot as the driver of the Tesla put the vehicle in reverse and hightailed it away from the area. No one was hurt in the encounter.

The two suspects, ages 14 and 17, were later captured by St. Bernard sheriff's deputies outside a Walmart in Chalmette. Both were carrying stolen weapons when they were apprehended, officials said. 

Both were wanted on additional charges in Jefferson and Orleans parishes, including the 14-year-old who had escaped a juvenile detention center back in November. 

