Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Brazen carjacking attempt caught on Tesla camera in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Two teenagers were arrested after they were seen on video trying to steal a Tesla at gunpoint.
The attempted carjacking, which unfolded in New Orleans' Mid-City area on Tuesday, was caught on the vehicle's multiple exterior cameras.
In the video obtained by WWLTV, a vehicle can be seen veering in front of the Tesla and forcing it to come to a stop. The two would-be thieves were then seen getting out of the car armed with handguns.
The pair fired a single shot as the driver of the Tesla put the vehicle in reverse and hightailed it away from the area. No one was hurt in the encounter.
The two suspects, ages 14 and 17, were later captured by St. Bernard sheriff's deputies outside a Walmart in Chalmette. Both were carrying stolen weapons when they were apprehended, officials said.
Both were wanted on additional charges in Jefferson and Orleans parishes, including the 14-year-old who had escaped a juvenile detention center back in November.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brazen carjacking attempt caught on Tesla camera in New Orleans
-
Dept of Health reports 13 additional probable Omicron cases in Louisiana
-
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins expected in court today for pretrial hearings
-
News 2 Geaux: Railway project to connect NOLA, BR
-
Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming April 30 concert at Tiger Stadium
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly