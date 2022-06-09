92°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home
LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it isn't looking into the video but added that it's not unusual to spot Louisiana black bears in that area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home
-
Metro Council to consider law banning homelessness, prohibits camping in public areas
-
Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class
-
Employers face worker shortage while unemployment is at all-time low
-
Baton Rouge police homicide solve rate at 54 percent for 2022, not...