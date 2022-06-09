92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

1 hour 9 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, June 09 2022 Jun 9, 2022 June 09, 2022 12:33 PM June 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it isn't looking into the video but added that it's not unusual to spot Louisiana black bears in that area.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days