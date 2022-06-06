WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads this weekend

Warning: Video contains explicit content

NEW ORLEANS - Street racers from the capital area helped stage a "takeover" in New Orleans during the weekend where rowdy crowds were seen brandishing guns in one part of the city and jumping on a police vehicle in another area of town.

The stunts were chronicled on videos taken around the New Orleans area Sunday. Posts on social media also showed cars doing donuts as onlookers watched from just feet away, one video showing a person struck by a vehicle.

New Orleans Police said during a news conference Monday that it appeared drivers from outside the city were largely responsible for the stunts.

"There's no way in hell we should be allowing anyone to come into our city and rule our city," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

A virtual flyer shared on social media over the weekend listed off multiple car groups tied to the Baton Rouge area. Among those groups was the Highway Demons, which was linked to similar stunts that shut down College Drive April 30 as scores of drivers were leaving Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium concert.

A driver tied to that group was arrested that same night after he allegedly fled police and T-boned another vehicle while running a red light, killing a woman.

Since then, Baton Rouge police have arrested another driver tied to the College Drive shutdown and other accused street racers tied to similar activity around the Baton Rouge area.