WATCH: 37 years after its landfall in Louisiana, relive WBRZ's coverage of Hurricane Danny
This week marks 37 years since Hurricane Danny made landfall in Louisiana, bringing with it destructive winds and flooding.
While Danny was a category-one hurricane by the time it hit the Gulf Coast, it spawned 13 significant tornadoes in the southern United States, setting a record that was untouched for nearly 20 years.
In southeast Louisiana, Danny brought heavy rain which caused widespread coastal and inland flooding.
Watch the full broadcast from Aug. 15, 1987.
