Washington quarterback, former LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels throws out first pitch for MLB game
WASHINGTON D.C. - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
The LSU star is in his rookie season with the Washington Commanders after he was selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels was joined at the game with fellow Commanders rookies. The Nationals went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Sunday. They move on to a series with the Detroit Tigers.
