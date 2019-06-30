Warmer Temperatures Expected Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to clear as we head through the evening and overnight hours, with conditions staying slightly muggy. Temperatures will be slow to cool into the 70s around 9PM, with overnight lows bottoming out around 72°. Winds will stay calm and slowly increase to 5 mph out of the south by late Monday morning. Mostly sunny skies to start the workweek, but clouds will build to partly cloudy coverage into the afternoon. There is a slight chance of encountering a stray shower or storm between the hours of 1PM and 6PM, but they should stay south of I-10 and rather spotty. Temperatures will be a little warmer because of the drier air aloft, allowing highs to peak near 92°.

Up Next: Rain chances set to bump up slightly Tuesday and Wednesday, before a dry and hot weather pattern sets up over the July 4th holiday.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 5 Days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Several high pressures extending from Texas through Alabama have effectively broken up the localized low pressure that brought some isolated storms to our east and west on Saturday. These highs are not necessarily strong, but strong enough to gobble up any Gulf moisture that is attempting to push onshore. This pattern will stay the course into Monday, as highs creep up a couple degrees to near average values. The Bermuda High currently located around Florida will slowly break into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will increase the onshore flow of moisture. This influx of moisture will translate into isolated showers and storms through the midweek, as temperatures approach the 90s through the afternoon. This strong high pressure will push along and into the Gulf Coast on July 4th, drying conditions and warming high temperatures into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances bump back up slightly into the weekend, as the Bermuda High retreats back over the west coast of Florida. High temperatures will drop back near average beginning Saturday, as afternoon storms will help to keep them in the low 90s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

