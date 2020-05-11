Wanted: Police search for suspect in shooting of 80-year-old man

SLIDELL- Slidell Police have arrested one individual responsible for shooting an 80-year-old man last Friday morning and are currently searching for another suspect.

Slidell Police detectives arrested 20-year-old Charles Keon Fix Monday as one of the two individuals involved with shooting an innocent elderly man in the back during his early-morning exercise routine May 8.

Fix was booked into the Slidell City Jail with the following charges: Aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to persons with infirmities, and two counts of criminal damage.

He has been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

Police are now searching for 22-year-old Austin Landry as he is currently wanted for aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to persons with infirmities, and two counts of criminal damage, according to a news release.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Robert Boulevard and Fountain Drive.

The victim noticed a four-door white sedan drive past slowly, turn around, and drive toward him again. Shortly after, he felt a sharp pain in his back.

The car drove by once more and sped off toward Gause Blvd. The elderly man realized he had been shot and called the police.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment and while he was there, physicians located a pellet lodged in his back.

Slidell Police detectives have discovered the weapon responsible for shooting the elderly man, which was a "high-powered pellet rifle," officials say.

The pellet is still in the victim's back as police say it cannot be safely removed, however, the victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Words cannot express how I feel about this incident. There was literally no reason to shoot this poor 80-year-old man other than getting pleasure out of being disgusting and pathetic. I encourage Mr. Landry to turn himself in because I can assure you that everyone in our community will be searching for him, Chief Fandal said.

Anyone with information about Austin Landry's whereabouts is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, or dial 911.