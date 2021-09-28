76°
WANTED: Man used fraudulent credit cards to buy Chick-fil-A
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who used fraudulent credit cards to buy prepaid cards and make purchases at different locations across Baton Rouge.
On June 5, the man loaded three different prepaid cards using three different credit cards at a Winn-Dixie on Siegen Lane. That afternoon, the man went to a different Winn-Dixie on Airline Highway and loaded three additional cards with money from one of the fraudulent debit cards.
Hours later, the man went to a Chick-Fil-A and made his final fraudulent purchase of the day.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
