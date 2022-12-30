62°
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

Friday, December 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. 

Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.

The department noted that McKnight's last known address was in Baton Rouge, suggesting he may be in the capital area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can phone in a tip at (318)673-7373.

