Wanna leave Baton Rouge or New Orleans by air Wednesday? It probably won't happen

BATON ROUGE — Most Wednesday morning flights from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to the ongoing winter weather and snow still on the ground after Tuesday's snowstorm.

BTR's website showed flights out of the city were cancelled as a result of the runways still being covered in snow. According to their Facebook, BTR has cleared multiple runways on its tarmac earlier Wednesday with more expected to be cleared Thursday.

"We have successfully cleared Runway 13/31 and Taxiway Bravo. By this afternoon, Delta, Lima 2, and Foxtrot 2 are also expected to be cleared. The sun and rising temperatures throughout the day are aiding in this effort," the airport said on Facebook.

All departing flights out of Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans were canceled on Wednesday as well, the airport said on it's Facebook.

"Airlines will continue to evaluate if additional cancellations will occur on Thursday, Jan. 23 based on conditions in the local area as well as on the airfield," MSY said.

For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.