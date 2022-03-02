Walker roundabout construction begins Monday

WALKER- Construction for the addition of a roundabout on the I-12 ramp in Walker started on Monday.



The Department of Transportation and Development believes that adding the roundabout will make traffic safer and faster. The work started on Monday on a quarter-mile stretch of LA 447.



Audry Gonzales, a Walker resident, said that he used to commute to LSU every day during the week, however the commute has gotten worse.



"I used to make it to work in 35 minutes, now its an hour and a half so Im glad I retired," Gonzales said.



Gonzales said that he doesn't even use the interstate anymore because of the traffic, rather he uses the back roads.



DOTD says that travelers get stuck on the interstate waiting for traffic lights to change, which causes a safety hazard with all of the stopped cars. The roundabout will help prevent that, according to DOTD.



Gonzales says that he believes the new feature will work perfectly for drivers and will allow him to use the interstate once again.



"Yeah, I think it is, once these people around here learn how to use it. It''ll be perfect because several cities I've been in, they have a roundabout and it worked lovely," Gonzales said.



The construction work will last two weeks and crews will be working to remove the sidewalk and make a new right turning lane to access the future roundabout.



Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers can avoid the construction zone by taking 190 to Juban Road to reach I-12.