Walker Police support officer facing sudden illness

Officer John Hanna Photo Courtesy of Walker Police Association

WALKER - An officer who faced a sudden life-threatening illness at the start of May has been supported by his colleagues at the Walker Police Department since the devastating illnesses' onset.

Now, Officer John Hanna's brothers and sisters in blue have set up a GoFundMe page to allow all who can to support him and his family throughout the remainder of his treatment and recovery.

Officer Hanna suffered a life-threatening condition called a hemorrhagic stroke, which is an arterial bleed within the brain, on Friday, May 8.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and then flown to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans for treatment.

Eventually, he was transferred to the Baton Rouge Rehab hospital for inpatient rehabilitation, where he now remains.

Officer Hanna and his wife have two small children, one of whom is a special needs child, and a third child on the way.

As Officer Hanna will be out of work for some time for treatment, all donations will go towards supporting his wife and children with medical bills and day to day expenses until he's able to return to work.

Earlier this month, the public rallied around the Hanna family by participating in a jambalaya luncheon fundraiser created by the Walker Police Association.

A second jambalaya fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 within the Old Shoppers Value Parking Lot (28145 Walker South Road) from noon to 2 p.m.

Jambalaya plates are $10 and alternative plates of tacos and quesadillas are also offered at $10.

To pre-order meals, call Sgt. Laura Jenkins at (225) 413-7753 or Cpl. Brant Villenurve at (225) 337-0981.

Any who'd like to offer the Hanna family additional monetary support can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page set up on Officer Hanna's behalf.