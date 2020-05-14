Walker Police Association holds fundraiser for officer facing sudden illness

Officer John Hannah

WALKER - On Wednesday, the Walker Police Association announced their support of a local officer who is suddenly facing a devastating illness that has not only impacted his health but his career and his family of five.

According to the Association's Facebook page, Officer John Hannah suffered a life-threatening condition called a hemorrhagic stroke, which is an arterial bleed within the brain, on Friday, May 8.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and then flown to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans for treatment, where he remains in the Stroke Unit.

At this time, the extent of his potential recovery is unknown, but he definitely faces a lengthy time of treatment and rehabilitation.

Officer Hannah and his wife have two small children, one of whom is a special needs child, and a third child on the way.

Officer Hannah will be out of work for some time for treatment, and as hospital bills will consume the majority of his family's finances, the Association is holding a fundraiser to support his family.

On Saturday, May 30 Jambalaya meals and other specialty lunches will be sold at the Old Shopper's Value Parking Lot (28145 Walker South Road) with all proceeds going to Officer Hannah and his family.

Anyone who wishes to offer their support can purchase a jambalaya plate for $10 (plates includes jambalaya, white beans, a roll, and a dessert) or three steak or chicken tacos for $10 or three steak or chicken quesadillas for $10.

Lunches can be ordered on site or preordered by calling Sgt. Laura Jenkins at (225) 413-7753 or Cpl. Brant Villenurve at (225) 337-0981. Preorders must be paid at the time of the call.

The event will take place from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

The Association also says that additional contributions to help Officer Hannah and his family are being accepted through PayPal at dmincin@walkerpd.org.