85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker North Road reopened in both directions

9 hours 3 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 9:17 AM July 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

WALKER — Walker North Road reopened in both directions around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Walker Police Department said.

Trending News

Officials initially said the road would be closed for utility work until 5 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days