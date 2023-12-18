53°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker man arrested for possession of child porn, bestiality videos
WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for possession of child pornography and videos of sexual abuse of animals.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said 44-year-old Kurt Browning of Molly Melissa Drive in Walker was arrested after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came in November.
Trending News
Browning was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, for eight counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of possession of fil or images of sexual abuse of an animal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City working through ever-growing list of drainage repairs, homeowner waiting months for...
-
Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish
-
Pope OKs blessing same-sex couples; Baton Rouge bishop weighs in on reach...
-
84-year-old woman killed, run over in Albertson's parking lot after falling
-
Baton Rouge Police officer resuscitates 1-year-old at event over the weekend