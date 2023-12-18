53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker man arrested for possession of child porn, bestiality videos

3 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2023 Dec 18, 2023 December 18, 2023 4:15 PM December 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for possession of child pornography and videos of sexual abuse of animals. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said 44-year-old Kurt Browning of Molly Melissa Drive in Walker was arrested after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came in November. 

Trending News

Browning was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, for eight counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of possession of fil or images of sexual abuse of an animal. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days