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Accused rapist Ricky Foster, subject of documentary, arrested after posting bond days earlier
LIVINGSTON — The subject of a documentary who previously bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center after being arrested for rape was arrested again on Monday night.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Ricky Foster was arrested on two counts of violations of protective orders. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that Foster will be held without bond at this time.
Foster, who was originally arrested on April 1 after being accused of 10 counts of third-degree rape, 10 counts of extortion and four counts of sexual battery, posted an $800,000 bond on Friday prior to the arrest.
Foster was featured in a documentary called "The Devil Wears Dunks," which has garnered millions of views online. The documentary crew uncovered unreported allegations of sexual abuse, which launched an LPSO investigation.
Foster also faced additional charges of human trafficking and crimes against nature after deputies discovered that he allegedly took over $70,000 worth of credit card loans in a woman's name and sexually extorted her by threatening not to pay her loans back.
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Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
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