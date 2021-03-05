Waitr wants to start delivering marijuana

BATON ROUGE - Waitr might start delivering a surprising new item: marijuana.

According to the company's Thursday announcement, Waitr will partner with Flow Payments to create a marketplace and delivery and payment plans for cannabis dispensaries.

While medical marijuana is legal in 12 states, recreational marijuana is allowed in only six states. None of the eight states Waitr operates in currently allows marijuana delivery. Marijuana is especially heavily regulated in the South and Southeast, the areas where the Lafayette-based company operates.

“As the regulatory framework around the cannabis industry within the United States continues to evolve, we see this as a natural step in our own evolution and ability to continue bringing value to our shareholders," Waitr CEO and Chairman Carl Grimstad said.

Waitr could not give an estimate of when this venture would start or where the service would be available.